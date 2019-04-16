Nathan Kleinstein

1922 ~ 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Nathan Kleinstein of San Leandro passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019 in Roseville, CA. He served his country in the Army during WWII. After the war, he worked for the East Bay Municipal Utility District until retirement.

His wife of 59 years, Thelma Kleinstein (Jensen), passed away in 2004. Nathan is survived by his two children, Bob Kleinstein (Roberta) and Lynn Brown (James), along with three grandchildren, Amy Henkle (Mike), Jeff Brown (Kelly) and Allison Neher (Tyler), and six great grandchildren. His older brother, Benjamin Kleinstein, preceded him in death. He has three surviving nieces, Judith Kleinstein, Amy Hamel, and Susan Kleinstein.

He was active in the San Leandro community in little league and the Bonaire Homeowners Association. He also served as a member of San Leandro School Board, Planning Commission, and the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Nathan was interested in politics, history, chess and movies. He was an avid reader of both books and newspapers. He enjoyed his daily walks around the neighborhood.

Our own special memories will always stay with us. He was an upright and honorable man.





