Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Nathan Trezza
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Nathan Trezza Jr.


1960 - 2019
Nathan Trezza Jr. Obituary
Nathan Trezza Jr.
Resident of Pittsburg
Nathan Trezza was a very outgoing man who loved his friends and family. He loved to fish and spend time at the Good Shepherd bingo hall.
Nathan is survived by his three siblings Joe, Maria, and Trisha; his four children Nathan, Kaila, Alexia, and Christopher; and three grandchildren. He is preceded in death with his parents Nathan and Christine.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10am with a funeral service at 12pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019
