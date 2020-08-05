Natividad RobertoDecember 25, 1928 - July 30, 2020Resident of Fremont, CANatividad Francisco Roberto ("Daling," "Darlene," "Auntie Dahl") entered into final rest July 30, 2020. Born December 25, 1928 in Agaña, Guam, she was a 48-year Fremont resident and St. Joseph Parish member.As a young woman she enjoyed teaching grade school. After marriage, she stayed home to raise four daughters and manage the home front with her career military man-turned-small-business-owner husband. She was an enthusiastic and talented seamstress, floral arranger, gardener, cook, ceramicist and world traveler.Caring grandmother, great-grandmother and family elder. Beloved wife of 63 years of the late Daniel Roberto. Loving mother of Bernice Roberto, Donna Fletcher, Carla Bustamante and their husbands, and the late Suzanne Roberto. Cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of Maria Toves.A private service will be held at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels in Fremont. Donations may be made to Sister John Marie's Pantry: St. Joseph Church, P.O. Box 3276, Fremont, CA 94539