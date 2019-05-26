Neil Alan "Jorgy" Joergensen

February 20, 1948 - May 15, 2019

Resident of Livermore

A Californian native, Neil grew up in Castro Valley. He graduated from Castro Valley High School, earned a B.A. in Industrial Arts and his teaching credential from San Jose State. Neil taught at Sunset High in Hayward, Hayward High, and Granada High in Livermore. He took great pride in the fact that he, a close friend and PGE developed The Sunset Energy Center in the early 1980s. The program earned number one in the state and number two in the nation. Neil loved family, skiing, Tahoe, dancing and racing. He was one of a few original families to start the Tri Valley Quarter Midget Club and built the racetrack for children in Livermore.

Neil is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl, devoted children Eric and Brian of Livermore, Brian's girlfriend, Nicole and his granddaughter, Hunter. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce of Nevada City, his brother in love, Bob Yates of Volcano, his sister in law, Debra Fox of Scottsdale, Arizona, sister in law, Doreen Yates of Auburn and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all.

A day of remembrance of life will be held at the ranch. Memorial donations may be made to the Tri Valley Retired Educators Scholarship Fund, 1792 Old Tower Rd., Livermore, CA 94550.





View the online memorial for Neil Alan "Jorgy" Joergensen Published in East Bay Times on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary