Nelldean Monroe
Resident of Brentwood
Nelldean Monroe, former coordinator for the federal Voting Rights Program, died January 17 at her home in Brentwood. She died two weeks before her 69th birthday.
Nelldean was born in Ardmore, OK, the fourth child and third daughter in a row to Homer and Evelyn Morris. Evelyn was a homemaker and Homer a dairyman. Two years later the family moved to Carrollton, Texas, added two more children, and then relocated to Albuquerque, N.M. Nelldean graduated with honors from Albuquerque High School in 1969, and the following year she entered civil service, working as secretary for the Civil Service Commission in the investigations office. She later joined the Office of Personnel Management and returned to Texas, living in the Dallas area, where she met her future husband, John Monroe. The couple fell in love with the mountains and beauty of Colorado and moved there in 1994.
While with OPM, Nelldean began working with the department's Voting Rights Program, eventually being named as its coordinator, working out of Denver. She oversaw training, coordinated with attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice, and did the logistics to get hundreds of observers to the polls in areas where voting discrimination had been reported or suspected. As a result, she traveled throughout the country, visiting almost every state.
She retired in 2007 after 37 years of service to the nation, and continued to indulge her love of traveling and photography. In 2017, she moved to Brentwood.
Nelldean was proceeded in death by her husband, her step-daughter, Victoria Wilkerson, her parents and a brother. She is survived by her siblings, Marsha Davidson (Davey) of Moore, OK, Priscilla Bottom of Brentwood, Tim Morris of Houston and Joan Morris of Brentwood; her nephews, Dan Poe (Elinor) of Brentwood, Jeff Poe (Christina) of Las Vegas, Rick Morris of Goodyear, AZ, Kerrie Hansen of Phoenix, AZ, Paul Morris and Caroline Morris, both of New Orleans; and many grand nieces and nephews.
Donations in her name can be made to the Cat Care Society at 5787 West 6th Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214; Hospice of the East Bay, www.hospiceeastbay.org; or any animal rescue group. Services are pending.
Published in East Bay Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020