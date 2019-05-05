East Bay Times Obituaries
Claire Mann passed away peacefully on March 18th. Claire touched so many hearts through her humanity, her love of all life, her faith and her giving spirit. Claire was born in McCloud CA and grew up in Oakland. She earned her Bachelors degree in political science from the University of California at Berkeley. She met and married Vic Mann Sr. at the outbreak of the Second World War, and spent twenty years as a navy wife moving from coast to coast, finally settling in the Bay Area where she earned a teaching credential from the University of California at Hayward. Claire worked first as a substitute teacher, later moving on to a career as an analyst with the Social Security Administration in San Francisco. After retirement Claire stayed active in her church, in the United Methodist Women and through her volunteer work at the County Hospital in Martinez. Claire was passionate about politics, about the Oakland A's, about cards and about service to those less fortunate. She loved a good debate, a good baseball or card game, and she never stopped giving to her church and community. She will be sorely missed for her companionship, for the joy she brought, and for her continuing and constant pleasure in the world and family around her. Claire is survived by her three children, Vic Mann Jr. of Eugene, OR, Denny Mann of Pleasanton CA, and Debbie Mann of Uppsala, Sweden, her grandchildren Renee Sheld of Leander TX, Kevin Mann of Cedar Park TX, Anna-Karin and Kristina Pettersson of Stockholm, Sweden, and her great-grandchildren Cheyenne and Audrey. Claire is preceded in death by her husband Victor C. Mann, Sr. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Claire's life immediately followed by a reception in the Social Hall on Saturday May 11th at 1:00 at the Walnut Creek United Methodist Church located at 1543 Sunnyvale Avenue in Walnut Creek. Express condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com


