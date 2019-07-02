Nellie Marie Morgado Nov. 17, 1940 Jun. 30, 2019 Benicia, CA On June 30, 2019 Mom passed away at home after a long battle with cancer. Mom's life and her struggle with cancer were full of courage, strength and a great sense of humor. To say that she was a feisty "Irishwoman" is an understatement. She was born in Springfield, Missouri to Mamie and William Brayfield. Like her sister before her, Mom was born at home and named after the aunt/mid wife that helped in the birth. The family moved to the Bay Area following the outbreak of WWII and her father worked as a welder at the Richmond Liberty Shipyard. Mom married the love of her life John Morgado and graduated from El Cerrito High School in 1958. Mom was devoted to raising her kids. Whether it was homemade clothes, Halloween costumes, den mom for Boy and Girl Scouts, dance or team mom for sports, she always made sure that she was a part of her kids' activities. In addition to being a wonderful, wife and mother, Mom had a professional career as well. She worked as an administrative assistant at the Berkeley Radiation Lab, as a Legal Secretary, and as a court transcriber. After moving to Benicia, she became a Realtor and continued to work in real estate for more than 20 years. Mom and Dad lived in Richmond, El Cerrito, Pinole and finally settled in Benicia in 1974. Mom and Dad enjoyed traveling. Their two favorite destinations were Disneyland, where they shared the joy with their children and eventually with their grandchildren; and, of course, their favorite getaway was Hawaii. Dad would enjoy the surf while Mom covered herself in sunblock and stayed in the shade to just relax. Mom loved baseball and the Oakland A's. Even as her sickness progressed, she still mustered the strength to attend Spring Training and enjoy her season tickets. Mom was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years John Morgado, parents Mamie & William, and brothers Charles and Mitchell. She is survived by her sons John (Gail), Anthony (Jessie) daughter Anna, grandchildren Ryan, Andrew, Lillian, Rachel, and Bethany. Mom is also survived by her sister Charlotte, brother Michael, and her numerous nieces and nephews. Mom will be greatly missed, yet we are all consoled by a lifetime of love and memories that we have to cherish and share in the years to come. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to Mom's wonderful team of caregivers: Virna, Paula, Melissa and Jessie. We also would like to thank Diablo Valley Oncology, our Hospice Nurse Preet and the entire Vitas Hospice team for all their support. Vigil services will be held 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9th at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 901 West Second Street, Benicia. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 10th at St. Dominic's Church, 475 East I Street, Benicia followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, San Pablo. Visitation will be at the mortuary after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com The Family requests donations are made in Mom's memory to St. Dominic School, 935 East 5th Street, Benicia, Ca. 94510. Passalacqua Funeral Chapel,707-745-3130 www.passalacquafuneral chapel.com Published in East Bay Times on July 2, 2019