Nellie Trujillo
June 11,1925-February 23,2020
Oakland, California
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our mother Nellie (Manuela Rocha) Trujillo. She was not born but exploded from the cosmos and became her own star 94 years ago on June 11,1925 in Pueblo, Colorado. She was married to Eddie Trujillo for over fifty years until his passing February 17,2001.
Her parents were Alberto and Josephina Rocha, both deceased. Her brothers and sisters were Ben, Richard, Elsie, Josephine, and Mary, all deceased.
She cared for her ten children with love and dignity: Shirlee (Mike), Peggy (Ray), Ed Mitchell (Marcia), Lynn (deceased) (John), James, Becky (Hilding), Cindi, Terri (deceased), Tracy (Karen), Tammy. She had 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. When our father had a stroke at 48 years old, she took care of him for another 30 years as well as her children. She went back to school, received a degree and became a Head Start Social Worker for twenty years.
She was a leader, board member, or volunteer for many organizations such as MAPA (Mexican American Political Association), The Spanish Speaking Citizens Foundation, the V.I.P. (Volunteers in Probation Program), Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and many others. She received accolades and awards from those organizations as well as from governors, the state senate and representatives and various city councils.
She stood her ground, defended her family with ferocity and loved with passion. She lived her life to the fullest and on her own terms. She kicked ass. She put the "mujer" in mujer. She also had an incredible sense of humor and was an amazing dancer right to the end. She was known as a woman with style, never missing an opportunity to accessorize.
She's now at Heaven's door knocking, and when it opens, she will be invited inside.
Due to the problems of the Corona Viirus her Celebration of life will be held at a future date TBA. Contact: [email protected] for info. In lieu of flowers you can make donations to: Alz.com or Alameda Food Bank
( https://www.vfd-accfb.org/GroupHome.aspx?ID=7311)
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 18, 2020