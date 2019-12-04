|
Nestora Ochoa Torres
Brentwood
Nestora, 90, passed away on Thursday November 28, 2019.
She is survived by her children David, Emma, Diana Torres, Lupe Fournier, Christina Rowell, 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, brothers George and Arthur Ochoa, and sister Mary Silva.
A Vigil will be held from 5pm - 8pm on December 5, 2019, with the Rosary beginning 6pm at Brentwood Funeral Home. Mass will be held 11am on December 6, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, followed by the committal service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch.
View the online memorial for Nestora Ochoa Torres
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019