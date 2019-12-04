East Bay Times Obituaries
Services
Brentwood Funeral Home
839 First Street
Brentwood, CA 94513
(925) 634-2171
Vigil
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brentwood Funeral Home
839 First Street
Brentwood, CA 94513
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Brentwood Funeral Home
839 First Street
Brentwood, CA 94513
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Committal
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Antioch, CA
Nestora Ochoa Torres

Nestora Ochoa Torres Obituary
Nestora Ochoa Torres
Brentwood
Nestora, 90, passed away on Thursday November 28, 2019.
She is survived by her children David, Emma, Diana Torres, Lupe Fournier, Christina Rowell, 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, brothers George and Arthur Ochoa, and sister Mary Silva.
A Vigil will be held from 5pm - 8pm on December 5, 2019, with the Rosary beginning 6pm at Brentwood Funeral Home. Mass will be held 11am on December 6, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, followed by the committal service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019
