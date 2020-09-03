Nettie Odell Chase BackstromMarch 19, 1920 - August 23, 2020Resident of Oakland, CAMrs. Nettie Odell Chase Backstrom transitioned on Sunday August 23, 2020. She was born March 19, 1920 in Houston, Texas and was a graduate of Houston Public Schools. She had a quest for higher education and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Houston College for Negroes, which is now known as Texas Southern University. Her educational pursuits guided her to California State University Hayward (East Bay) where she obtained a Masters of Science Degree in Counseling.Mrs. Backstrom began her teaching career at Lafayette Elementary School in Oakland, California. She also taught at Clawson Elementary School. She became a Counselor at Marcus Foster Middle School, and subsequently retired after thirty years with the Oakland Unified School District. She was a devoted, active and faithful member of First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Oakland for over sixty five years. As a very spiritual person, she served as a Sunday School Teacher; was a member of the Inspirational Guild and the Willing workers.Being a very social and engaging person, Mrs. Backstrom was a member of several organizations which included the following: San Francisco Bay area Pan Hellenic Council, California State East Bay Alumni Association, Cal RTA Division 2 and the Oakland Bay Area Urban League Guild. Mrs. Backstrom was a lifetime, loving, and devoted member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Phi Zeta Chapter for eighty years.Nettie was preceded in death by her husband, Hardie W. Backstrom; parents Willie and Essie Chase; brothers Eli Chase and Willie Chase, sister Dorothy Patterson; nephew, Dr. Myron Chase. Left to cherish her memory and legacy are her loving, caring, and devoted daughter Donna Backstrom-Jones, son-in-law, Dr. Marvin W. Jones; niece Greta Backstrom Walker, Esq. and Ronnie Walker; special cousins Betty Crawford Jackson and Sandra Crawford Boutte; foster children and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.Because of the COVID-19. there will be a private "Celebration of Life" at Fouche's Funeral Home on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home, FD 443.