Neva Beth Martell Lance
1921 - 2020
October 25, 1921 - August 15, 2020
Resident of Santa Rosa, CA
Neva grew up in Snohomish County WA. After High School, she attended University of Washington, graduating in 1943. She met her husband, Ronald Lance, in 1951. They were married for 65 years and had four children.
Neva was an amazing woman and the matriarch of our family. She was a devoted Methodist, a staunch conservative, and an accomplished textile artist. She had a strong will, an intelligent mind, a quick sense of humor, bright blue eyes, and a wonderful smile.
Neva is survived by her children: Nancy Lance, Robert Lance (Gangadai Lance), and Mary Ann Lance; her five grandchildren: Adrienne Kierst, Travis Petler, Benjamin Pruitt, Joel Petler, and Ryan Lance; and her great granddaughter: Alexis DeVenuta.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 5, 2020.
