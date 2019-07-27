|
Nevenka T. Zmarich
Jan. 28, 1913 - July 23, 2019
Hayward
Nevenka T. Zmarich, age 106, of Hayward, CA passed to heaven's gate Tues. July 23, 2019. Born in Croatia, this AMAZING woman was an inspiration to us all. She waited 70 years to see her son Tommy (deceased 1949, age 11) and her husband of 57 years, Thomas (deceased 1993). She leaves behind her sister Mary Mendes (Edward, deceased) of Fremont, daughter Carol Jones of Fremont, daughter Nikki Zmarich of Santa Ana, granddaughter Richelle Richter (Nick) of Lake Forest, sister-in-law Lucille Tumpich (John deceased) of Fremont and nieces Georgia Jean Barnett (Tom, deceased) of Saratoga, Julie Morris (Richard deceased), Janet Tumpich-Moore (Michael) and many great nieces and nephews.
Services, Tues. July 30, 10:30 a.m., Sorensen Chapel, 1140 B St., Hayward, CA. In lieu of flowers her wish was for donations to be sent to Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma, CA
Published in East Bay Times on July 27, 2019