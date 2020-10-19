Nicholas A. Arhontes
May 11, 1927 - August 24, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA
Family and friends mourn the death by an unexpected stroke of Hayward native and lifelong resident Nicholas Angelo Arhontes. Nick was the tenth of thirteen children. As a 1945 graduate of Hayward High, he joined the United States Navy, training in Tennessee and later serving on Treasure Island at the end of WWII. Nick attended classes at San Jose State University, later discovering an aptitude for public service which led him to fire fighting. Nick courted and married Dolores "Dodie" Biscardi, a native of San Francisco, in October 1950. They settled in Hayward and raised their family.
Nick began his 32-year career with Hayward Fire Department in 1949 as a firefighter. He helped develop the department's fire prevention bureau, later becoming its leader and Chief Inspector. Later in his career as a battalion chief, he returned to line duty where he served until his retirement in 1981. Nick was an active member of the California State Firefighters Association and served as president of the Fire Prevention Officers Section of the California Fire Chiefs Association, North Division. Nick was also a member of Acacia Lodge #243, F&AM.
Dodie was the love of his life and taken too quickly by cancer in 1988. In their all-too-brief years of retirement together, they enjoyed their involvement in the community, day trips to Half Moon Bay, Santa Cruz, and Marin County, travels to London and Scotland, and spending time with family and friends. Their home was a gathering point where all were welcome and laughter and great food were constant.
Well-known and respected in the community he so loved, Nick had a hearty handshake and enjoyed sharing stories of family, friends, and Hayward's history. A constant and compassionate optimist, he looked out for others with encouraging words and a warm smile. A loyal S.F. Giants fan, he enjoyed supporting the team as a season ticket holder along with his son Michael and was often known to stroll the ballpark taking in the sights and sounds of a game day. As the years passed, his bright eyes and wit remained strong and engaging.
Nick is survived by sons Nicholas J. (Diane) of Orange, Mark of Castro Valley, and Michael of Hayward, grandchildren Lisa (Christopher) of Blue Hill, Maine, Angela of New York City, and Nicholas Alexander of Costa Mesa, great-granddaughter Annika of Blue Hill, Maine, siblings Jimmy King Arhontes of Murphys, and Alice R. Garcia-Barragan of Castro Valley, and the many members of his extended family.
Nick will be interred at Lone Tree Cemetery, Hayward with Dodie. The family thanks all who have known, loved, laughed, and worked with him. Gifts in his memory can be made to the Hayward Area Historical Society at haywardareahistory.org
or 22380 Foothill Boulevard, Hayward, CA 94541.