Nicholas Engle
August 11, 1997 - April 2, 2020
Former Resident of
Walnut Creek, CA
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nicholas.
Dear son of Jeffery & Kathleen Engle, brother of Katie, Luke, and Leah Engle.
Nick is also survived by Grandparents, Jim, Mariwyn, Darlo, many Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, High School sweetheart, Kira, and long time friends.
Growing up Nick was very athletic, he played football, was an avid swimmer, and enjoyed going to Oakland A's games. Nick was friendly and outgoing, his bright eyes and big smile will be deeply missed.
A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
