Nicholas Engle
1997 - 2020
Nicholas Engle
August 11, 1997 - April 2, 2020
Former Resident of
Walnut Creek, CA
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nicholas.
Dear son of Jeffery & Kathleen Engle, brother of Katie, Luke, and Leah Engle.
Nick is also survived by Grandparents, Jim, Mariwyn, Darlo, many Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, High School sweetheart, Kira, and long time friends.
Growing up Nick was very athletic, he played football, was an avid swimmer, and enjoyed going to Oakland A's games. Nick was friendly and outgoing, his bright eyes and big smile will be deeply missed.
A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Please express condolences at Oakparkhillschapel.com.


View the online memorial for Nicholas Engle

Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
