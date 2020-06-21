Nicholas Joseph RinettiDecember 18, 1986 - May 12, 2020Resident of Danville, CA.Nick Rinetti, age 33, died tragically on May 12, 2020, taking his life following a long, brave battle with addiction. He is survived by his mother, Patti Ward Rinetti; father, Rick Rinetti; brother, Casey Rinetti; sister, Jaime Rinetti; and grandmother, Angela Rinetti. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph and Susan Ward; grandfather Stephen Rinetti; Uncle, Mike Ward; and Uncle, John Moore.Nick grew up in Pleasanton CA, graduating from Foothill High School in 2005. He participated in high school athletics and lettered in Academics. Nick attended Chico State, planning to earn a degree in Engineering. He loved his family deeply, was funny, smart, kind, and compassionate, with potential for greatness. Nick cared about people in the purest way; he loved them for who they were. You could feel the warmth behind Nick's beautiful smile. Nick was our oldest child, our beautiful son, he was a brother, a friend, a cousin, a nephew, a grandson, a boyfriend, a human being.Nick was robbed of his future by the disease of addiction. No one plans to be an addict. It is a disease, not a choice, and it has reached epidemic proportions, wiping out a generation. Nick started using drugs to make him feel normal, to feel accepted, to feel worthy because this is what the drug told him, at first. What it didn't tell him was how it would devastate his family, take his education, take his jobs, take his future, take and take until it would take his life. Addiction will take hold and destroy anyone in its path including families and loved ones of those afflicted. We all know someone who is affected by this epidemic. It isn't a character flaw, IT'S A DISEASE, and one that has been fueled by dirty doctors and the over-prescription of opiate medications.Nick had many periods of sobriety. In the final several months he was starting to regain his self worth, working a very strong recovery program through AA, and doing all the right things to maintain his sobriety. The spark in his eyes had returned and he seemed hopeful. He desperately wanted his life back and fought with everything he had but in the end, he lost the battle.The day Nick died, a part of us died along with him. The pain of his death is heartbreaking and intolerable, which is why stories like Nick's should not be ignored. The only way we will conquer the opioid epidemic is to share our stories, raise awareness and fight for our children's future.In memory of our beautiful son, please help those that do not understand, come to the realization that addiction is a disease and NOT a choice. I believe more people will reach out for help early on rather than trying to hide their disease from their family and friends. Please help End the Stigma.Nick, you have now found the peace you so desperately searched for here on earth. I have no doubt you are at home in heaven, ecstatic to be with your loved ones who preceded you, and comforted to know how many people loved you and have been affected by your death. We will miss you every day for the rest of our lives.A Memorial Service for Nick will be celebrated at a later date, after the restrictions of social gatherings have been lifted.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NIDA, National Institute on Drug Abuse.