Nicholas Joseph Tucci
November 2, 1948 - March 20, 2020
42 year Resident of Lafayette
Nicholas Tucci passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 with his devoted wife Stephanie at his side. He was 71.
Born in Passaic, New Jersey, Nick moved to San Jose, California at a young age. He graduated from Cupertino High School and San Jose State University, where he developed lifelong friendships. He met his "bride" in 1970, and this past January, they celebrated fifty years together. A year later, Nick enlisted in the Army Reserves. While away, he wrote letters and poems that won her heart. They married in l972 and lived in Mountain View, then San Jose. In l978, they settled in the little town they loved, Lafayette, and raised their family.
Nick had a successful career as a Corporate Credit/Marketing Manager until he retired in 2014. He was respected by all who worked for him--an easy going guy with a great sense of humor. Nick loved Lake Tahoe and spending family vacations on Meeks Bay-a tradition for decades. He enjoyed the SF Giants, his vegetable garden, cross country skiing, playing the harmonica and many other activities--he was a man of multiple talents.
Nick's family was the joy of his life. He was a fun, gentle dad and a treasured "Poppa". He will be dearly missed. Nick is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Stephanie, daughter Michelle Brice (Josh), son Michael Tucci (Jeannine) and was blessed with four grandchildren, Sophia, Noah, Russell and Charlie. He is also survived by his sister, Peggy (Meyer), aunts, uncles and cousins and was a dear brother-in-law and Uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Eve Tucci.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.If you would like to honor Nick, donations may be made to St.Jude's Children's Hospital.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020