Nicholas Kemsley
Feb. 24, 1932 - Oct. 31, 2019
Resident of Lafayette
Nick passed peacefully at his home Lafayette. He was born in Great Neck, Long Island. His parents Alys Rowe and Ivan Nicholas Cole-Kemsley had emigrated from England in the late 1920's. Nick's sister Jackie was born in 1935 (Paul Rasmussen).
Ivan and Alys moved to Alameda in the late 30's, Ivan selling insurance for Lloyds of London.
In 1939 they divorced and Alys married Robert Lamb. Nick's sister Anne (Lance McFaddin) was born in 1941.
Nick attended Alameda High and UC Berkeley where he was a Sigma Nu. He was drafted into the Army in 1953. After going to Officer Candidate School he was posted to Fort Reily, Kansas where he met Becky Hebner. They were married in 1958.
Nick started his professional career at Shields Harper and Co. a petroleum equipment handling company as a stock boy. There he honed the organizational skills that were to serve him so well. He worked as a salesman in San Francisco, telling Becky, "marry me and we'll live in San Francisco." After a year he was posted to Fresno, CA. with a territory that included the central valley. In 1963 the family moved to Lafayette CA. Nick became sales manager of Sheilds Harper, then president, then owner. In 1983 he was also president of the Petroleum Equipment Institute. He was loved for his wit and humor in all his endeavors.
The family joined Sleepy Hollow Tennis club in 1965, enjoying banner years of tennis and wing ding parties.
In 1975 they joined The Orinda Country Club where Nick excelled in golf, dominos, and dancing. He also served on the many boards, giving back to the community that he enjoyed so much.
He is survived by his wife Becky, and his four children, 8 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Ian: Brooke (Apu Kamala-Jacobsen, Great-grandchild Prince Malakai Kaniupio Kamala-Jacobsen.) Kelsey, Paige and Claire. Anne Kemsley Paschen: Nicholas, Katherine, and Cole. Gardiner. Max and his son Nicholas.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers that brought such joy to the last two years of Nick's life. Sandra Aldereta, Cynthia Gray, Sharmaine Caiole and Marvin Mateo.
Donations can be made to Hospice of the East Bay, Pleasant Hill, CA.
Funeral Mass will be at Santa Maria Church on Friday Nov. 15 at 10:30 am.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019