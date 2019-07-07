|
Nick Gallamore
Oct. 25, 1945 - June 26, 2019
Rio Vista
Nick was born in Martinez, CA, and was a graduate of Alhambra High School Class of 1963. He served in the National Guard and then went on to work for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department for 26 years, retiring as a detective. He had a fun-loving sense of humor. He enjoyed watching sports, playing bocce ball, fishing, relaxing at his cabin, cooking for friends and family, and laughing with his granddaughters. He was a devoted son, brother, step-dad, granddad, cousin, and friend. He was loved by many.
He is survived by his step-daughter Andra (Michael) Harris; grandchildren Maddy and Sarah Harris; first cousins Cindye Maderas, Sharon Gallamore, Joel Gallamore, and Bill Gallamore; second cousins Dalene Swedberg, Charlene Goyak, and Marlene Hilt.
A private memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
We will treasure our memories with him forever.
Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019