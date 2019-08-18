|
Nick O. Trujillo
June 18, 1926 - August 8, 2019
Lafayette
Nick O. Trujillo, known to many in Lafayette as "Nick the Barber," died on August 8, 2019 at his home in Lafayette, California. He was 93.
Nick was born in Aguilar, Colorado on June 18, 1926, the second son of Julia Ortiz and Paul Trujillo. Growing up in the mining towns of Aguilar and Trinidad, Nick's father, a coal miner himself, insisted that neither he nor his brother, Joe, work in the mines. So, Nick hung out at his Uncle Eloy's barber shop where he learned to cut hair.
Nick served as a motor machinist on the USS Cayuga County in the United States Navy during World War II. In his downtime at sea, Nick served as the ship's barber. Following his discharge from the service in 1946, Nick took up residence and began barbering in the East Bay, where he met and married his now-late wife, Dorothy. Within a few years the young couple had settled in San Leandro, where they raised their two children, Gary and Kathy. After working at a shop on Mt. Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette for a couple decades, he opened "Nick's Barber Shop" in the newly-constructed Plaza shopping center across the street in 1963. The family moved to Lafayette in 1965.
Nick's career, spanning over 60 years, earned him legendary old-time barber status in the community. His longevity behind the chair was due not only to the fact that he enjoyed his work and his loyal customers, but also because he was driven by a love for his family and his strong sense of responsibility to them. Nick even got to share some time with his grandson, Robert, by his side as a fellow barber in his shop.
Outside of work, Nick loved to fix things. He always had some sort of home improvement or car repair project underway. He also loved music, dancing, and trips to Lake Tahoe. He enjoyed watching all of the Bay Area sports teams, but had a special place in his heart for the 49ers (having attended many games when the team played at Kezar Stadium) and for Cal (from which his son and granddaughter both earned degrees, and where his wife worked for 15 years).
Following his retirement, Nick enjoyed relaxing and reflecting on his very full life. He liked to tell stories about growing up in Colorado and about his time in the Navy. During his retirement years, he got the chance to know and admire his great-grandson, Robert. His daughter, Kathy, visited him often and ensured that he had everything he needed, just like he had done for her and the rest of the family throughout the years.
Nick is survived by his brother, Joe Trujillo, son, Gary Trujillo, daughter, Kathy Nicklas and her husband, Bob Lobenberg, granddaughter, Valerie Szombathy and her husband, Peter, grandson, Robert T. Nicklas, and great-grandson, Robert C. Nicklas.
Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at 26320 Mission Boulevard in Hayward. Guest visitation begins at 10:00 am. A Chapel Service will start at 11:30 am with burial to follow.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019