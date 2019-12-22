|
|
Nicole Jones
1978 - 2019
Alameda, CA
Nicole Therese Jones, known by many as Niki or Miss Jones, a dearly loved friend, daughter, sister and teacher, passed away at age 41, on December 12, 2019 in Alameda, CA. Nicole radiated with kindness, generosity, and joy towards life. Even at a young age she was considerate and caring of others. Her passion for animals, education, her service as a Girl Scout, and her stature as a constant role-model for her friends and cousins serve as evidence for her principled, yet gentle nature. Like her father, Nicole was competitive and strived for the best in everything from sports, board games, education, or career. But her sensitivity to those around her never let the pursuit of accomplishment to get in the way of creating a better experience for all. Nicole played varsity softball at Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland and went on to receive a degree in Psychology and a minor in Human Development at UC Davis. Her educational background seamlessly bridged her innate ability to connect with children to her career in early childhood education. Nicole went on to teach for sixteen years at Love Elementary (formerly Henry Haight Elementary) in the Alameda Unified School District. She taught kindergarten, second grade and third grade. In 2014, Nicole received a master's degree in Reading and Language Arts, from St. Mary's College, Moraga, CA. All those who knew Nicole recognized that she was a perfect fit to pursue a career that required monumental levels of patience and empathy, both traits that she so effortlessly embodied. Her magnanimous heart consistently gave to those in need of extra support. Nicole worked to bring creativity and compassion to her classroom.
Nicole will be remembered by her blue jean overalls and pigtail braids, her stunning and bright blue eyes, her love of tomatoes, understated confidence, and by her smart and joyful demeanor. Stubborn to the end, she endured an eight-year battle with brain cancer and took each day in stride to defy the odds. Nicole spent her last months surrounded by the love of family and friends. Her memory will remain in our hearts and we will find solace that her soul has found a place of happiness with her adoring father in the stars.
Nicole is survived by her mother, Theresa Ann (Green) Jones; grandmother, Mary Frances (Abraham) Green; brother, Matthew Stephen Jones; sister-in-law, Anna Lorraine (Shute) Jones; nine aunts, ten uncles and twenty-six cousins. Nicole was predeceased by her father, Stephen Russell Jones; grandfather, Russell Harry Jones; grandmother, Cecile Margaret (McKee) Jones; and grandfather, George Robert Green.
Special thanks to the teachers and staff at Love Elementary School for their love and support, to UCSF Medical Center for their compassionate care and to the firefighters of Alameda Fire Station No. 2 for making it possible for Nicole to visit her favorite places during her final months.
View the online memorial for Nicole Jones
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019