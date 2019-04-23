Nicole Singh

Resident of Lafayette

Nicole Singh, departed for her heavenly abode on Thursday, April 18th, 2019. Born in Boston in 1968, she has been a resident of Lafayette since 2002 where she raised her daughters, taught 2nd grade at Happy Valley Elementary School, touched the community and battled cancer fiercely and gracefully for over 3 years. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Monu Singh and her daughters Asha and Serena. She also leaves behind her loving sister, brother, mother, grandmother, large extended family and close friends innumerable. Her radiant smile, quick wit, sincere heart, and bright spirit will be missed by any soul who knew her even briefly.

Celebration of Nicole's life to be held at the Singh family home in Lafayette on Wednesday, April 24th, from 5-8 PM.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26th at 11 AM at Sunset View Mortuary, 101 Colusa Avenue, top of Fairmount Avenue in El Cerrito. After the service, family and friends are invited to join at the Sikh Temple in El Sobrante at 2 PM for Welcoming Tea followed by prayers and then a shared meal.





