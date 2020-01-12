Home

Nicolina (Nicky) Moss, 94, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, in Roseville, CA. She also resided prior in Oakland and Fremont. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Moss. Nicky is survived by her three daughters; Susan Moss, Janet(Bryon) Rodriques and Sharon(Paul) Crotty; three granddaughters, Aimee(Sid) Andreis, Jill Crotty and Dana Crotty; grandson Dustin(Chelsea) Rodriques; great grandchildren, Gunner Rodriques, Harper Rodriques, Jaxon Andreis and Ashlyn Andreis.


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020
