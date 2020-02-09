Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Eden Cemetery
Hayward, CA
Niels A. Thomsen


1928 - 2020
Niels A. Thomsen Obituary
Niels A. Thomsen
Sep. 2, 1928 - Feb. 2, 2020
Clearlake, California
Niels A. Thomsen passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born in Hayward, California on September 2, 1928 to Ole Alfred and Marie Thomsen, who immigrated from Denmark in 1926. Niels was very proud of his Danish heritage.
Niels is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Corinne; daughters Susan Ohlson (Russ) and Trudy Havis (Steve); grandchildren Jason Galmeister (Jennifer), Amy Rivas (Marc), and Katie Hopper (Ryan); and great-grandchildren Tanner, Chase, Conner, Truman, Abby, Hudson, and Oliver Galmeister, Ethan and Aiden Atteo, and Jake and Ben Hopper.
Niels had a successful career in the grocery industry and retired at the age of 54. He and Corinne spent time together at their homes in Clearlake and Palm Desert. They also spent several weeks a year in Maui. Niels enjoyed boating and golfing and his favorite pastime was spending time with his family and friends at the lake. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Mt. Eden Cemetery in Hayward. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to the .


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020
