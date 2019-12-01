Home

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
1051 Harder Road
Hayward, CA
1956 - 2019
Nils Jorgensen Obituary
Nils Jorgensen
San Lorenzo
Nils Jorgensen was born in Alameda, CA on October 18, 1956 as the baby of 4 children to Sven and Edna Jorgensen. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, and 3 sons, Kyle Alan (Samantha), Sean Henry and Kenneth Albert as well as his sisters Johanna Woolley (Robert), Ann Campi (James) and brother Eric Jorgensen (Hiroko) as well as his brother in laws, David Vinella, Dennis Vinella and Donald Vinella and sister in laws, Elaine Zolfarelli and Laura Vinella. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and Great nieces and nephews.
He retired in July 2018 after 40 plus years in the trucking business. He loved his retirement and spent it with friends and family between home and Murphy's CA where he hoped to live out his life.
A service to honor Nils life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, Ca. 94542 with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the SIDS Foundation in the name of his daughter, Kristin Elizabeth Jorgensen would be appreciated.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019
