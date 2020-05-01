Nina Andreevna Belogolovy Jacobsohn
Formerly of Fremont
Nina Jacobsohn died peacefully on March 31, 2020 in Napa, California at the age of 97 years old. Nina will be missed for her adventurous spirit and passion for life. A full obituary may be read at TulocayCemetery.org. A memorial service will be held at Tulocay Funeral Home in Napa, California at a later time. Please check for updates at TulocayCemetery.org. The address is: 411 Coombsville Rd., Napa, CA 94558.
View the online memorial for Nina Andreevna Belogolovy Jacobsohn
Published in East Bay Times on May 1, 2020.