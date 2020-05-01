Nina Andreevna (Belogolovy) Jacobsohn
Nina Andreevna Belogolovy Jacobsohn
Formerly of Fremont
Nina Jacobsohn died peacefully on March 31, 2020 in Napa, California at the age of 97 years old. Nina will be missed for her adventurous spirit and passion for life. A full obituary may be read at TulocayCemetery.org. A memorial service will be held at Tulocay Funeral Home in Napa, California at a later time. Please check for updates at TulocayCemetery.org. The address is: 411 Coombsville Rd., Napa, CA 94558.


View the online memorial for Nina Andreevna Belogolovy Jacobsohn

Published in East Bay Times on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
411 Coombsville Rd
Napa, CA 94559
(707) 252-4727
