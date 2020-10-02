1/1
Nina Neilson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nina Neilson
November 27, 1928 - September 9, 2020
Resident of Oakley, CA
Nina also known as Tonia to many born to Giuseppe and Joyia Macalusa in Pittsburg Ca. Nina had one sister, Rose, 3 brothers, Peter, Joe and Sal (Lucille), proceeded in death Rose, Peter and Joe.
Nina went to school Pittsburg area schools graduated from Mt. Diablo High School Concord Ca. After WW2 met George Neilson (deceased) was married in Los Angles, Ca., 22nd of August, 1948. Resided in Concord, Ca, and later in Oakley, Ca. Nina was a homemaker and volunteer at Mt. Diablo Hospital and her church, St. Anthony's. Nina and George have two sons, Van and Gary (Avelina). 3 grandchildren, Keri Sarah and Andrea, 5 Greatgrandchildren and one brother in law, Leon Neilson (Pat), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held on Oct. 6 at 11am at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 East 18th Street, Antioch, Ca. In lieu of flowers please Donate to Sutter Hospice.


View the online memorial for Nina Neilson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 30, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Nina Neilson. May the God of comfort and Father of tender mercies, strengthen you and help you to cope with your loss.
N. Stewart
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved