Nina NeilsonNovember 27, 1928 - September 9, 2020Resident of Oakley, CANina also known as Tonia to many born to Giuseppe and Joyia Macalusa in Pittsburg Ca. Nina had one sister, Rose, 3 brothers, Peter, Joe and Sal (Lucille), proceeded in death Rose, Peter and Joe.Nina went to school Pittsburg area schools graduated from Mt. Diablo High School Concord Ca. After WW2 met George Neilson (deceased) was married in Los Angles, Ca., 22nd of August, 1948. Resided in Concord, Ca, and later in Oakley, Ca. Nina was a homemaker and volunteer at Mt. Diablo Hospital and her church, St. Anthony's. Nina and George have two sons, Van and Gary (Avelina). 3 grandchildren, Keri Sarah and Andrea, 5 Greatgrandchildren and one brother in law, Leon Neilson (Pat), and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorial service will be held on Oct. 6 at 11am at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 East 18th Street, Antioch, Ca. In lieu of flowers please Donate to Sutter Hospice.