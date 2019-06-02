East Bay Times Obituaries
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
(925) 757-4343
Noah C. Carver


Noah C. Carver Obituary
Noah C. Carver
March 17, 1934 - May 25, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Noah Charles Carver passed at the age of 85 years old. He was from Townsend, TN. After battling cancer he passed in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on May 25, 2019. Noah is survived by his wife Nellie of 66 years his daughter Joyce Ann, son Daniel Brian, his brother Laurence Carver and many loving grandchildren. Noah grew up in the smokey mountains of Tennessee, on a farm. As a teenager, he crossed the oceans as a merchant seaman to find the love of his life, Nellie, they married and moved to Ca. He retired as a diesel mechanic and loved to help many wherever possible. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.


Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019
