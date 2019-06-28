|
Noel C. Patton
Aug. 5, 1936 - June 14, 2019
Concord, CA
Noel C Patton, 82, of Concord, CA, passed peacefully at his home while surrounded by family on June 14, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1936 in Oakland, CA. He served in the U.S. Navy and then worked for the Department of Corrections. He is predeceased by his daughter, Michelle. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Mary Patton; his children, Cory, Elaine, Brian Patton; Lesley, Victoria; and twelve grandchildren.
A private gathering will be held by the family.
Published in East Bay Times on June 28, 2019