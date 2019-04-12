Noel John Ludwig

Former Richmond, CA Resident

Noel John Ludwig, 77, of Parker, Colorado, passed away on March 19, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado. Noel was born on October 16, 1941 in Woodlake, Minnesota. He attended Richmond High School and was a member of the 1959 graduating class. Noel was a homebuilder and worked for many years and retired from Shapell Industries as a superintendent in 2008.

Some of Noel's favorite hobbies he loved include hunting, fishing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He and his lovely wife, Cathy were married in 1963 at St. Cornelius Church in Richmond, California. Together they have three lovely children: Trisha Kramer of Parker, CO, Matthew Ludwig of Rodeo, CA, and Meghan Ludwig Bell of Benicie, CA. Traveling was a big part of their lives, seeing many new countries and meeting many new friends. They spent much time during the past 25 years with all the family at the Pine Crest cabin in CA. They moved to Colorado in 2016 and Noel really enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son and grandsons. He also was quite a fan of watching his children over the years: swimming, playing baseball and soccer, and as of late, he was quite a support at his grandaughter's volleyball games, and his grandson's lacross games. He always supported these teams with the parent groups.

Noel was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Caule Ludwig, and by two sisters: Jocel McGee and Margo Vasherly. He will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him; most certainly his grandchildren: Paige Ludwig and Jack, Nicolas, and Madelyn Claire Kramer. He is also survived by a son-in-law, Gary (Trish)Kramer of Parker, CO, and son-in-law Kelly Bell (Meghan) of Benicia, CA, and daughter-in-law Ivy (Matthew) Ludwig of Rodeo, CA Darrell and Marge Ludwig, a brother and sister in law of Shasta Lake, CA will dearly miss Noel as well.

Noel was a member of Pinole, Hercules Baseball League, Rodeo Swim Club Swim team, Pinole Y Seals Swim team, West Contra Costa Soccer League, and Quail Run Hunting Club in Elizabeth, Colorado.

Private Services will be held for the family at a later date.

Charitable donations may be made to the St. Jude Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 866 278-5833 or to

The s Project c/o Donor Center PO Box 758540 Topeka, KS 66675-8540





