Nolan ShewJuly 22, 1953 - May 2, 2020Resident of Castro ValleyIt is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Father, Husband, Brother, and Friend, Nolan Shew on May 2nd, 2020 at the age of 66. Nolan was born in Oakland, CA on July 22, 1953 to parents Yuk (Janet) Fong and San Sow Shew, both who immigrated from China and have preceded him in death. Nolan is survived by his wife Theresa, three children, Darren (Jenn), Kristen, and Dylan; his two brothers Warren Shew (Lousana) and Calvin Shew (Natalie); and his nieces Dana (Rich) and Steph, and nephew Matthew.Nolan graduated in 1971 from Encinal High School in Alameda, CA. At Encinal Nolan ran cross country and received a scholarship to Oregon State University. He chose to attend San Francisco State University instead. Nolan would go on to work for the Oakland Tribune for 31 years, retiring in 2018.In 1981 Nolan met the love of his life, Theresa Duran. Their first date was getting Dim Sum in Oakland Chinatown, and they married in November of 1984. They started their life together in Oakland before moving to Castro Valley to raise their children. Nolan had a great love for his family. Their home is where they often welcomed family and friends for memorable celebrations and holidays. Christmas Eve was always special.Nolan's love for travel took him to Europe, Asia, and around the US, a trait of which he passed on to his children. He had a passion for animals, and especially loved his Pug Kenny, but also enjoyed caring for his reptiles, fish, and any other stray animal he came across. Nolan enjoyed watching the old movies, especially on Turner Classic Movies, finding good deals at the flea market, and attending live musicals with his family. He was a bay area sports fan and loved his fantasy football, always trying to win the season and get a few dollars.Nolan was a dedicated and hardworking father/husband who provided for his family. He loved his children with all his heart. His bark was larger than his bite, but he had a genuine, big heart that touched many. His carefree spirit and quirky sense of humor will be missed by all.Given the current pandemic a celebration of life will be scheduled later.