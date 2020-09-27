Nonnie B. (Reeves) Suddarth1926 - 2020Resident of ConcordMother was born in a small town in Tennessee. When she was not quite sixteen, she traveled from Tennessee to California with only her future sister-in-law, to work in the shipyards. Because she was small and could fit in tight spaces, she was trained as a welder. She helped build Liberty ships for the war effort. At seventeen she traveled back east to marry her boyfriend before he would ship out to fight in WWII. The were married for 72 years until his death in 2015. They had two daughters and a son. She came back to California in 1951 with her family for better opportunities.She is survived by Diana (Dennis) Tombaugh and David (Monica) Suddarth, four grandsons, one granddaughter, four great grandsons, and two great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur and daughter Marcia who died at 18 months. She worked hard all her life and now she is at rest.At her request, a private family service was held.