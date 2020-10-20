Nora Aviles

Nora AvilesSeptember 20, 1927 - October 6, 2020Resident of San Leandro, CANora Aviles 93, of San Leandro, California died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Nora was born in Manhattan, New York on September 20, 1927 to Juanita and Victor Medinas. Nora and her husband, Rene, lived in Manhattan, New York until 1957, when they moved to Hazlet, New Jersey. She an Rene resided in Hazlet to raise their two sons, Steven, and Gary before moving to San Leandro, California in 2004 to be with her son and family. Nora was retired from AT &T, Homdel, New Jersey after 25 years of service. Nora was an exceptional seamstress and delighted in sewing and crocheting for her family and friends. She was a devout parishioner of St. Felicities Catholic Church in San Leandro, California and committed herself to caring for her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.Nora was predeceased by her husband, Rene, her parents, Juanita and Victor, her brother Victor, and her sister Nerida.Nora is survived by her sons and daughter in-laws Steven and Claire Aviles of San Leandro, California, and Gary and Holly Aviles, of Suquamish , WA. and her two granddaughters, Katherine and Laura Aviles of San Leandro, California, her four great grandchildren, Alyssa Aviles, Luis Lopez, Elizabeth Aviles , and Noah Prieto , all of San Leandro, California. She is also survived by Sandy Anderson, Claudia Hart, Susan Ellis, Nora Knerr, of North Carolina, and Victor and Richie Medinas of Pennsylvania.Arrangements are being handled by Santos Robinon Motuary, San Leandro, CA. The funeral will be private and she will be interred at Brigadier General William C Doyle NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Felicities Catholic Church, San Leandro, Ca.Letters of condolence may be emailed to Steven or Gary Aviles at the following email addresses, Steven at Avileselectric@comcast.net and Gary at GaryAviles@hotmail.com.