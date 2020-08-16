Nora (Eleonore) Rosenberg
Jan. 14, 1924 - August 3, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Nora (Eleonore) Agnes Rosenberg, 96, of Walnut Creek (Rossmoor) and Davis (Carlton Senior Living), California, passed away on 03 August 2020. She was born to parents Aladar Vadasz/Winter and Lillian Berger Vadasz, on 12 January 1924 in Budapest, Hungary.
Nora was very studious and intelligent. She studied Languages and interested in Art History at University of Brussels in Belgium but was unable to graduate due to WWII. Nora survived the Holocaust as a young adult. After the war she escaped to Bogota, Colombia where she married another Hungarian refugee, Stefan Rosenberg in October of 1952.
Nora worked as an Assistant Administrator/Translator for various companies. Eventually she retired from the California Teachers Association.
Nora was kind, friendly and enjoyed her family and friends; traveled internationally; was an exceptional Duplicate Competitive Bridge player; engaged in many sports including: tennis, ski-racing, waterskiing, horseback riding, swimming, figure skating, and hiking; spoke 7 different languages; loved reading and listening to classical music, and socializing with friends.
Nora played the violin in various orchestras throughout the Bay Area of California. She ended her playing career at the age of 90 with the Mount Diablo Orchestra in Walnut Creek, California.
Nora and Stefan raised two children: Anne and Charles in Bogota, Colombia. The family immigrated to the United States in 1968. In 1973, Nora and her family became naturalized citizens of the United States.
Nora is survived by daughter Anne, son Charles, son-in-law Fred Main, and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Douglas and Andrew Rosenberg Main.
She was preceded in death by husband Stefan, parents Aladar and Lillian Vadasz, and brother Andrew Vadasz.
No memorial will be held due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to:
National Holocaust Museum
ASPCA