|
|
Norberta Ramos Abayan
Jun. 6, 1933 - Nov. 23, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Norberta Ramos Abayan, better known as Norbing to close family and friends, sadly passed away of natural causes at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Fremont Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care Center, in Fremont, California.
Norbing was born on June 6, 1933 and raised in Tanay, Rizal, Philippines to Eugeniano Ramos and Felisa Mawili. She was the eldest of 8 siblings. Norbing attended high school at Sierra Madre Institute in Tanay, Rizal, and at the young age of 17, Norbing received her Elementary Teacher's Certificate from Far Eastern University in Manila, Philippines. Norbing, then attended Philippine Statesman College in Cabanatuan City, Philippines and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Norbing held an Administrative position at the Central Luzon Agricultural College, then became an Elementary School teacher in Pasay City, Philippines.
Norbing moved to Oakland, California in 1968. Through mutual friends, Norbing met the love of her life, Wilfredo Broqueza Abayan. They were married on June 7, 1970 in Oakland, California at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Together, they lived and raised their only daughter, Angeli, in Union City, California. They enjoyed hosting and attending parties, dancing, spending time with family and friends, and camping. Norbing especially loved to cook and share her delicious dishes as she welcomed guests into their home. She also loved gardening and took special pride in her orchid flowers and fruit trees of apples, persimmons, and calamansi.
Norbing was an active member of the Tanay Club in America where she once served as Treasurer. She belonged to the Santo Nino Prayer Group of Fremont and was an active parishioner at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Union City. Norbing also actively supported her husband in the Knights of Columbus of St. Anne Council No. 8627. She was also a member of the Orchid Society of California in Oakland.
Norbing proudly worked for Alameda County Social Services and retired after 28 years as a dedicated Accountant Clerk. During this time, to help put her daughter through college, in addition to working full-time for the county, Norbing also worked a few years as a part-time telemarketer, as well as utilized her amazing baking and cooking skills to sell delicious home-baked Filipino desserts and chicken relleno. Norbing was well known for her delicious Puto and Kutsinta with freshly shredded coconut.
After retirement, Norbing enjoyed traveling and taking vacation cruises with her close friends and family. But more than anything in the world, Norbing adored, loved, and enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her 3 grandchildren. They were her pride and joy! Norbing will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her infectious laugh, her love for her family, her wonderful cooking, for being a kind, sweet, thoughtful, strong, resilient, loving, and caring woman.
Norbing is survived by her daughter, Angeli Abayan McGovern; her son-in-law, Peter; her grandchildren, Alana, Karalyn, and Clinton; her step-son, Rey Abayan, his wife, Cynthia, and their children Chat and Kim; her step-daughter-in-law, Vhida, and her children Kent and Kate; her sister, Emily Ramos; her brothers, Gil Ramos, and Rolando Ramos; her sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, other family members, and life-long friends.
Norbing is predeceased by her beloved husband, Wilfredo Broqueza Abayan, August 20, 2000.
Visitation and viewing will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm and Rosary at 6:00pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, California 94542.
Catholic Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, December, 10, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 32223 Cabello Street, Union City, California, 94587. The burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd, Hayward, CA 94544
Please send flowers, cards, and memorial donations to Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center at 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, CA 94542; telephone number: 510-537-6600.
The family of Norbing wishes to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to all who participated and assisted in celebrating her life and to all who sent their heartfelt condolences, love, support, thoughts, and prayers during this difficult time of sorrow. May we continue to share memories of Norbing's beautiful life.
View the online memorial for Norberta Ramos Abayan
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019