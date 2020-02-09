East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
For more information about
Norma Aiello
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:30 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Aiello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Aiello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Aiello Obituary
Norma Aiello
Nov 8, 1924 - Feb 4, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Norma Aiello was a resident of Pittsburg. Born on November 8, 1924 and passed away on February 4, 2020. She was well loved by many people and was known for her generosity. Norma retired from Dow Chemical. Norma loved to bake and was known for her cookies and cupcakes. Norma was a member of YLI. She volunteered for the brown bag program at Good Shepherd Church.
Norma is survived by her daughter Vickie Aiello Lewis and her granddaughter Erica Lewis. Norma was predeceased by her son John Aiello and her husband Russell Aiello and her parents.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 4:00pm with a vigil at 6:30pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.
Donations can be made to Vitas Hospice who were invaluable. 355 Lennon Lane, #150, Walnut Creek, CA 94598.


View the online memorial for Norma Aiello
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -