Norma Aiello
Nov 8, 1924 - Feb 4, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Norma Aiello was a resident of Pittsburg. Born on November 8, 1924 and passed away on February 4, 2020. She was well loved by many people and was known for her generosity. Norma retired from Dow Chemical. Norma loved to bake and was known for her cookies and cupcakes. Norma was a member of YLI. She volunteered for the brown bag program at Good Shepherd Church.
Norma is survived by her daughter Vickie Aiello Lewis and her granddaughter Erica Lewis. Norma was predeceased by her son John Aiello and her husband Russell Aiello and her parents.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 4:00pm with a vigil at 6:30pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.
Donations can be made to Vitas Hospice who were invaluable. 355 Lennon Lane, #150, Walnut Creek, CA 94598.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020