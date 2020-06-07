Norma Cooper-ShearinMarch 10, 1942 - May 28, 2020Resident of Antioch, CA.Norma Lea Shearin, 78, passed away May 28, surrounded by family at home in Antioch. She had battled a number of chronic diseases in the last years of her life, including lung disease and cancer. She did her best to continue her positive outlook on life.Norma was born in Sentinel, Oklahoma, to parents Lee and Ida Cooper. She grew up in Martinez with her sister and two brothers. She attended Alhambra High School and had many friends in the close-knit community. Norma was destined for art school but instead chose to marry and start a family. She had three sons and a daughter with husband Robert Boisvert.After the children were adults, Norma divorced and entered the workforce. She quickly rose to regional manager for Community Transit, an agency providing senior and disabled services. She also had a successful career as Realtor with Realty World, working with her late, second husband David Shearin.Norma didn't travel extensively in her lifetime but she was able to visit some of the places on her bucket list: including Hawaii, Las Vegas, New York, and Washington, DC. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting and crocheting. She was an avid movie fan and especially liked scary movies. She enjoyed trips to casinos on occasion and usually came home a winner. She wrote poetry and had one of her poems published.Christmas and holidays were some of Norma's favorite times. She loved taking drives and looking at lighted displays. She loved gift giving and went out of her way selecting gifts that were thoughtful and meaningful. She loved time with family the most and took particular pleasure in spending time with her grandchildren in later years.Norma is survived by daughter Robin Brennen and sons Chris, Marc, and Martin Boisvert; grandchildren Bailee, Reiss, Anthony, Jason, Halli, Zoey and Hayden Boisvert; close family Cathy Boisvert and Alex Merenkov. Norma is now reunited in heaven with her beloved mom. A celebration of Norma's life will be held at a future date.