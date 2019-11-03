|
Norma Dean Jensen
April 15, 1928 ~ October 20, 2019
Resident of Oroville, California
Norma D. Jensen was born in Cleveland, Idaho, and passed away in Oroville, CA October 20, 2019. Norma is survived by her seven step-children: Paula Towner, Warren Jensen, Craig Jensen, Sheila Martinez, Licia Cox, Cindy Robbins, and Anthony Jensen, along with many grand-children, great grand-children and great great grand-children. Norma worked as a bookkeeper for Peerless Electric for several years and also worked for a CPA during tax season. Norma's interest were bowling, traveling and meeting up with friends.
A memorial will be held Nov. 7, 2019, 10:00am at Smith & Witter, 5145 Sobrante Ave., El Sobrante, CA 94803.
In lieu of flowers family request memorial gifts be made to Butte Home Health and Hospice, 10 Constitution Drive, Chico, CA 95973 in Norma Jensen's name.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019