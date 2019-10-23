|
Norma Garello
Apr. 22,1925 - Oct. 19, 2019
San Lorenzo
Norma Garello passed peacefully on October 19, 2019 surrounded by her children. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Chelso. Norma is survived by her children Mike Garello (Mary), Diane Fraser (Mike), Linda Guidry (Michael) and David Garello, grandchildren MC Garello (Christine), Patrick Guidry (Jerica), Valerie Fraser, and Stacie Fraser-Wyma (Jeff) great-grandchildren Nicholas Guidry, Raya Garello, Chelsa Garello, and Gianna Guidry, her aunt Dolly of Arkansas, her cousin Eny Markovich of Fremont and her beloved cat "Kitty".
The family would like to thank Gigi Cortez for the love and support she had given Norma these past five months.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Norma's memory to the or .
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 23, 2019