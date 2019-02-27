Norma Jean Knudsen

June 14, 1930 - February 24, 2019

Long-time Resident of El Cerrito

Norma Jean Knudsen age 88, surrounded by family, died peacefully Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born in Berkeley, CA on 6/14/30 to Bill & Jessie Rodda.

She married the love of her life, Ray Knudsen on 8/1/52 and they were married for 34 years until dad's untimely death. Mom was devastated by Ray's passing and slowly mended her heart with the support of her many friends, family and social groups that she belonged to - the Berkeley Singles, Elks, Moose, Eagles, the Sportsman Club, Women's Club, Children's Home Society, (Thumbalina Chapter) where she met and made many friends who were her savior during these trying times.

Norma was a graduate of Berkeley High School. She was a resident of El Cerrito for 64 years.

Mom loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved to dance, host parties, participate in organizations and bowling.

Mom worked as an office manager in the medical profession throughout her career and made numerous lifelong friends through her work.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Knudsen. She is the beloved mother of Ken (Lori), Rich (Laura) and Janice, grandchildren Christina (Scott), Julia, Daniel, Alexis (Nate) and Erica, great grandchildren Sophie and Liam. She also leaves behind her brother Jim Rodda (Sharon) and many nieces and nephews.

The memorial service will be held at Sunset View Mortuary, 101 Colusa Avenue, El Cerrito, CA on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm.





View the online memorial for Norma Jean Knudsen Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary