Norma Jean Roybal-McCullough

June 19, 1935–May 28, 2019

Resident of Antioch, California.

Norma Jean Roybal-McCullough, a beautiful loving wife and caring mother passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, with her family and devoted husband by her side. Norma was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico and moved to East Contra Costa County at a young age. Raised in Pittsburg, California, Norma was a graduate of Pittsburg High in 1953. Norma met and then married the love of her life Jerry McCullough in 1959 at St. Peter Martyr Parrish in Pittsburg, Norma and Jerry enjoyed 60 years of marriage raising a family in Antioch.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Mary, and Joseph Roybal, sisters Cynthia Silveria and Lucy Valletta, and brother Edward Roybal. She is survived by husband Jerry and sons Michael, Jeff, Derrick, and Kent of Antioch and a loving daughter Melissa Montgomery and son-in-law Brian Montgomery of Folsom. Norma was the proud grandmother of five wonderful grandchildren Mark, Robert, Connor, Lauren, and Garrett, and two great-grandchildren, Abella and Aubrey. She is also survived by sisters Christina Masoner, Claire Pardi and lots of nieces and nephews.

Norma was a loving and caring homemaker and an exceptional mom who enjoyed collecting antiques, dolls and sharing her devotion to God with friends and family. Norma's favorite pass time was visiting her mountain home in the quaint community of Wilseyville where she often entertained family and friends.

Norma's memorial services will be held on Friday, June 7 at Higgins Chapel in Antioch from 11:30 to 12:30 followed by a graveside service at Oak View Memorial Park Cemetery in Antioch. There will be a reception starting at 2:00 at the Lone Tree Golf Course hosted by her family to celebrate her life.





View the online memorial for Norma Jean Roybal-McCullough Published in East Bay Times on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary