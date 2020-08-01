1/1
Norma Jeanne Dow passed from this life into the arms of her Heavenly Father on July 28th. Known to friends and family as Jeanne she was born in Caney, Ks in 1933 to Opal and Raymond (Shorty) Robbins. She was sister to three brothers, Donnie, Ray and Jerry all of whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers. When she was seven the family moved to Martinez and she attended local schools until she married Fred Dow in 1949. Fred and Jeanne had two daughters, Diana and Debbie. In the mid seventies Fred and Jeanne moved out of the area for several years and moved to Pittsburg in the early eighties. Fred went to be with the Lord in 1998 and Jeanne stayed in Pittsburg until earlier this year when she moved back to Martinez. She was the loving mother to Diana Seelye (Terry) and Debbie Relth (Fred). She was a wonderful Grandmother to Trevor Seelye (Christina) and Darren Seelye (Jean) as well as a wonderful Great Grandmother to Sean Willett, Jack Seelye, Luke Seelye, Marley Seelye and Mack Seelye. She was also a loving Aunt to several nieces and nephews. There will be a small graveside ceremony and she will be buried in Memory Gardens next to Fred on August 5th. The family is thankful for the kindness and help of the Kaiser Hospice folks.


