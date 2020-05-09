Norma Martin
August 12, 1938 - April 24, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Norma passed away suddenly after contracting pneumonia with complications. She was a beautiful and gentle soul who touched many with her generous and caring way. Norma was born in Leadville, Colorado, and spent her early years living in Missouri before moving to California. Her family settled in Union City (then called Decoto) in the early 1950s, where she attended and graduated from Washington High School. After marrying her high school sweetheart, Frank, they moved to Fremont to raise their family.
Norma was never happier than when surrounded by her family and friends. By becoming a travel agent, she was able to share her love of travel to others for 35 years. She was a talented photographer and she never turned down the chance to pull the handle of a few slot machines. Norma was a caring volunteer for the American Cancer Society since 2007, and a cheerful deliverer for the Fremont Meals on Wheels program for sixteen years. In Norma's final days, she told her family she was going to visit her best friend Erminia in Heaven.
She is survived by her husband of 63 plus years, Frank Martin; her two devoted children Terri Landon, David Martin, and son-in-law Steve Landon; her three grandchildren Melissa and Sarah Landon, and Kraig Martin; and great-grandson Ryder Yeary-Stocum.
A Celebration of Life will be held. Location and time to be determined.
Published in East Bay Times on May 9, 2020.