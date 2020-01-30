|
|
Norma Mary Roventini
April 1, 1922 - January 25, 2020
A Resident Of Oakland
Norma entered peacefully into rest on January 25, 2020. Norma was born in Oakland on April 1, 1922, and was a lifelong resident of the Bay Area.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Armando R Roventini, and her son, Dennis A Roventini. She leaves behind her daughter, Nancy Spinelli, her granddaughter, Nicole Melara (Eric), and her great-grandsons, Anthony and Mason Melara. Norma is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and relatives.
She was a member of the Colombo Club Auxiliary, Italian Catholic Federation Branch #40, Madonna Della Guardia, and St Theresa's Guild.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 2pm-5pm at Grant Miller - John Cox Mortuary, 2850 Telegraph Ave, Oakland. A funeral mass for Norma will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11am at Sacred Heart Church, 4025 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland. Committal services at St Joseph's Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo. In lieu of flowers donations to .
View the online memorial for Norma Mary Roventini
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 30, 2020