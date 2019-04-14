Norma Miller Gray

March 23, 1923 ~ March 5, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek, California

Norma Miller Gray was the last born child and only daughter of Irene and Floyd Miller. Norma remembered their family home and business were lost in the economic depression of the 1920's and the horrible dust bowls of the 1930's. She learned to live a frugal life. Upon graduation from Bonner Springs High School in 1941, Norma moved to Los Angeles, California and a job. In January 1949 Norma married Gibson Murch Gray Jr. and together they raised four daughters.

Norma approached her life with the attitude of "If there is a will; there is a way." She raised four daughters, sewed, knitted, quilted, roofed houses, laid hardwood flooring, remodeled bathrooms, worked in the church nursery, painted her house inside and out, gardened, laid brick patios, raised chickens, fixed household appliances, skied, hiked, and camped in the Sierras, cared for her parents, golfed, square danced, enjoyed pets, puzzles, games, riddles, and visitors. Even after Alzheimer's Disease took hold of Norma, she was able to fix her friend's portable sewing machine, but could not remember nor tell anyone how she fixed it.

Norma gave generously her time, skills, and love to her family, church, and friends. She was thoughtful, gave sound advice, & inspired others to do their best. Norma leaves behind four daughters, Gretchen Doolittle, Lauren Unruh, Kaitilin Gray, & Robin Stedinger. Also four grandsons, five granddaughters, three great-granddaughters, those who married into the family, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any educational, medical, or charitable organization working to solve Alzheimer's Disease.





View the online memorial for Norma Miller Gray Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary