Norma Ruth Meier
June 27, 1936 - August 10, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Norma "Ruth" Meier passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 10 with her family by her side.
Ruth was born in Sacramento, CA and graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School in 1954. She married the late Adam Marcus Meier in 1955.
Ruth worked for Hayward Unified at Tennyson High School as a food service supervisor for 37 years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, watching A's and Warriors games, sewing, doll collecting, and her rose garden. Over the years, Ruth won numerous awards at the Alameda County Fair for her sewing of doll clothes and her roses.
Ruth is survived by her devoted children, Gary Meier, Tracy Meier, Natalie Martin, and Nicole Rusin; son-in-laws Richard Martin and Kevin Rusin; and seven grandchildren, Ashley Clark, Kelsey Martin, Emily Vickers, Marcus Moscoso, Amanda Moscoso, Adam Rusin, and Adison Rusin.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Community of Christ Church, 1786 Second Ave in Walnut Creek.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 14, 2019