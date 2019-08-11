|
|
Norma Venturino
November 17, 1933 - August 6, 2019
Former Resident of Concord
Norma passed away at the age of 85 on August 6, 2019. She is survived by her brothers, Benny (Pat); Tony (Jeanne); and Marco Venturino, along with many nieces and nephews.
Norma was a devout Catholic who spent 45 years teaching in Catholic Schools, retiring in 2001 from Queen of All Saints School in Concord. She was a long time member of Mt. Diablo Circle #170, YLI #64, Catholic Daughters #1450 and ICF #214. Post retirement Norma was a volunteer at the Concord Senior Center, and really enjoyed travel trips with her friends to Italy and Alaska.
Norma is predeceased by her parents Giacomo and Concetta, infant sister Carmella; brother Joe Venturino; sister-in-laws Opal and Patricia; niece Jessie and nephew Steven.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Bonaventure Church, 5561 Clayton Road Concord, and Wednesday, August 14th at 10:30 am.
Norma will be forever missed but always in our hearts.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019