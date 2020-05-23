Norman A. Ballantine, M.D.August 7, 1929-April 22, 2020East Bay, Sugar Pine, and LivermoreNorman A. Ballantine, M.D. was surrounded by loved ones when he peacefully passed away on April 22, 2020, at the age of 90. Norman is survived by his wife, Anne; two daughters, Jane and Dianne; son-in-law, Scott; two brothers, John Ballantine and John Colhoun; three grandchildren, Ashley, Ian and Kyle; and great grandson, Grayson.Born in Omagh, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, in August of 1929, Norman was raised under the endearing care of the Colhoun family after the early passing of his parents. Norman studied Medicine at Queen's University in Belfast before immigrating to California and marrying his wife of 64 years, Anne. As an M.D., Norman practiced Family Medicine (29 years) in Berkeley, California, and he was also the Employee Health Physician at Alta Bates Hospital (25 years). After retiring, he upheld his medical knowledge by working at Kaiser Permanente in Martinez in both Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine.As a longtime resident of the San Francisco Bay Area and the Sonora Mountain communities, Norman was a generous, social, and kind man to everyone he met. As a meticulous organizer and handyman, Norman had many projects and hobbies in and around the house. Norman enjoyed golf, fishing, skiing, social events with friends, and the company of his family. He enjoyed scenic family drives from California's Coastal Beaches to the Sierra Mountain Passes, often turning a short detour into an all-day adventure.Norman was known for his quick wit and always being the first to raise his glass to celebrate achievements big and small. His family thanks everyone for their outpouring of love and are appreciative that his memory and legacy will continue.A Celebration of Life for Norman will be held when restrictions are lifted.