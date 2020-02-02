|
Norman A. Nagel
March 22, 1937 - January 17, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Norm was born in Los Angeles, CA but reared in San Francisco, CA.
He graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco and attended both Santa Clara University and University of San Francisco.
Both during and after completing his education he operated his own towing service, on old Highway 40, helping stranded drivers stuck in the snow (winter) or stalled from vapor-lock (summer). After this Norm worked for Otis Elevator Company in both the San Jose and San Francisco offices. He began as a draftsman, then an estimator and finally Senior Sales Representative. He worked there 25 years during which time he developed a strong interest in real estate. That interest grew and he stayed involved until his last days.
Norm was a member of the San Francisco Nature Friends since he was a teenager. He also danced with their Schuhplattler dancers for many years. In addition, Norm was very active with Corpus Christi Church and school. He served on the Parish Council and the Men's Club being elected President of both organizations. He also served as usher, Crab Feed and Bingo Committees. Norm also loved the time he could spend at the house and on the boat at Lake Tahoe's North Shore.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents Marian and Carl Nagel.
A loving husband of 56 years to wife Rita. Proud father of sons Timothy, Mark (Evelyn) and Patrick (Cathy) as well as four grandchildren: Declan, Liam, Ryan Elizabeth, and Desmond. Brother-in-law to Maureen Fitzgerald and Joan Gleeson. Uncle to Kathleen Maguire (John) and George Gleeson (Kristin) and grand uncle to their 8 children.
A Funeral Mass will be held February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, 322 St. James Drive, Piedmont 94611. Interment Monday, February 10, 2020 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward at 11:00 AM
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Mercy Retirement and Care Center, 3431 Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94601
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020