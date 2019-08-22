|
Norman Alan Kirshen
September 13, 1935 ~ August 17, 2019
Resident of Martinez, California
Norman Alan Kirshen, 83, died peacefully at the Mt. Diablo Hospital in Concord on August 17, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Norm is survived by his wife of 59 years, Deborah Ann Kirshen; his sons, Keefe and Keelan; his daughter, Tawnia; his sister, Lorna Thomas; and his five grandchildren, Kyle, Kacia, Kenzie, Kelsey, and Mackinnley Kirshen.
Norm was born on September 13, 1935, in Hollywood, California. Norman was the second child of Evelyn Vida Kirshen and Harry William Kirshen. He grew up in Southern California where he was active in school clubs and the marching band. He had fond memories of his days in Santa Monica Boy Scout Troop 2 in which he earned his Eagle Scout. Norm graduated from UCLA and earned a Masters in Chemistry from Oregon State University.
Norm was a resident of Martinez, California since 1979. He worked first as a chemist for United Technologies, then at the Stanford Research Institute, and retired from Varian Associates, where he worked for 27 years. Norm was a member of many local organizations. Norman loved the outdoors, wild animals, and traveling off the beaten path.
The family will hold a private memorial service. You may donate in Norm's memory to the Wildlife Conservation Network.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 22, 2019