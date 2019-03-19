Norman Bailey

Sept. 6, 1931 - March 10, 2019

Fremont

On Sunday morning March 10, 2019 Norman Sproul Bailey passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He is now walking hand in hand with his Lord Jesus.

Norman was born in Oakland on September 6, 1931 to Lloyd Evan and Valborg Bailey. Except for schooling and his time in the US Army he was a lifetime resident of the Fremont area. He attended UC Davis where he met his wife Sharon, and after graduation the two were married in 1955. He then spent 16 months in Korea with the post war efforts before returning to settle down in a home in Centerville with Sharon and infant son.

He grew up in a farming family but instead of becoming a vegetable farmer like his father, Norman raised Black Angus cattle in southern Fremont for over 30 years. Norman then became a developer of commercial properties on the lands he had previously ranched. Never wanting to retire, he remained active in the business to his last days even though he had turned daily operations over to two of his sons.

Norman had a love for all animals, from his livestock to his pet dogs. He loved his A's and Raider's and of late, the Warrior's. He was also an avid barbecuer. Later in life he and his wife would spend much of the summer in the Oregon Coast vacation home they both loved.

Norman was preceded in death by parents Lloyd Evan and Valborg Bailey and brother Lloyd Evan Bailey Jr. He is survived by his wife Sharon of 64 years, his 5 children Norman L. (Cindy) Bailey, Eric Bailey, Lisa (Tom) Heathorn, Scott (Laura) Bailey, and Keith (Heidi) Bailey and his sister Anita (David) Cummings. He also has 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Bridges Community Church at 505 Driscoll Rd., Fremont, CA 94539. In lieu of flowers the family would love a donation to be made in Norman's name to World Vision.





View the online memorial for Norman Bailey Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary